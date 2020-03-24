Nothing decided yet: Ganguly on IPL-13

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said there was no clarity on the fate of IPL-13 as the country has gone into a 21-day lockdown owing to COVID-19.
“Nothing has been decided yet. There is no clarity,” Ganguly told Sportstar from Kolkata on Tuesday. “Things remain as it was (on March 14) when we decided to postpone the IPL (to April 15). There is no update.”
Will the tournament be called off? “We have not decided on that yet. Let’s see how things go in the next few days,” Ganguly said.
The franchise officials had a conference call last week, raising eyebrows.
Ganguly, however, made it clear that he has not spoken to anyone so far. “What change have you seen in the last one week? Nothing! We have not spoken to any of the franchises yet.”
Does the BCCI plan to donate any fund to the union government for COVID-19 relief?
“We haven’t decided on that yet,” Ganguly said.
