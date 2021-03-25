Talks about the challenges of finding batting rhythm

When K.L. Rahul was included as wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of Rishabh Pant in India’s team for the opening ODI against England, a lot of eyebrows were raised. But the connoisseurs weren’t surprised. After all, since the start of 2020, Rahul has been extremely successful as the preferred gloveman-cum-finisher in the longer of the coloured-clothing formats.

Despite a horrendous run with the bat in the T20I series, Rahul justified his inclusion with an unbeaten 62 off 43 in a blitzkrieg association with Krunal Pandya that took the game away from England.

Ever since being sidelined with a wrist injury midway through the tour of Australia, Rahul has been deprived of game-time — something he had no qualms admitting he struggled to deal with.

“Being in the middle, playing games is what gives me the best touch, so having not got as much game-time as I would have liked — I won’t say did play on mind — but I knew that somehow or the other I’ll have to find a way to get myself best prepared with whatever opportunities [I had] at training,” Rahul said on Thursday, ahead of the second ODI.

“In terms of that, I tried to prepare in the best way possible. Having said that, nothing beats game-time.”

Rahul was also delighted for his younger Karnataka mate Prasidh Krishna, who took a four-wicket haul on debut.

“I am not surprised with what he did. I was always very confident that the next player to come out of Karnataka was going to be Prasidh,” Rahul said.

Shreyas to miss IPL

Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL as he is is set to be undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder just before the tournament begins next month.

The Hindu understands that Shreyas, in consultation with the BCCI medical team, has decided to go under the knife on April 8. The batsman suffered a labrum tear while fielding during India's first ODI against England on Tuesday.