Not taking Lanka lightly: Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane collects his runs with deft footwork and timing. For most part, he does his bat do the talking. He is not a man of many words.

His answers are short and precise. Rahane, on Tuesday, felt the first Test could set the tone for the series. “The opening Test of the series is always important. You can gain momentum.”

Rahane was not willing to underestimate Sri Lanka, which starts the series as the underdog. India had drubbed Sri Lanka 3-0 away from home earlier this year but the Indian vice-captain said, “This series is completely different. We are not taking Sri Lanka lightly.”

The Mumbai batsman added, “Every game is important to us if we want to remain as the No. 1 Test team in world cricket.”

Rahane said the looming Test series in South Africa was not weighing on the side’s mind. “Our focus is on winning the series against Sri Lanka now. Then comes South Africa. Given the conditions, the series in South Africa will be totally different.”

He was not willing to comment on the nature of the pitch here. “We will find out,” he said.

Rahane said he was evolving as a batsman. He was seen attempting several reverse sweeps at the Indian practice sessions. “Yes, I have been practising the reverse and the paddle sweep in the nets. As a batsman, you need to have several options.”

Someone who has excelled for India in the middle-order in Test cricket and batted top-order in the ODIs, Rahane said the Indian team wanted to succeed in all formats.

On managing the heavy workload that a contemporary cricketer had to cope with, Rahane felt a balance should be reached between training and recovery.