North Zone selection issue takes a serious turn

The North Zone selection meeting here on Saturday ended on a bitter note with one of the selectors accusing the convenor of high-handedness. But the issue took a serious turn on Monday when the convenor, Siddharth Sahib Singh, brought out the brazen behaviour of the Delhi representative, Ashu Dani, in insisting on the selection of a particular player.

In a complaint to the DDCA administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen, the convenor claimed the “meeting went smooth and all the players were unanimously selected as per the directions and as per the break up of categories given by the BCCI.”

Unfortunate incident

Siddharth Sahib pointed out, “The only unfortunate incident of the meeting was when Mr. Ashu Dani (selector representing DDCA) pressurised for one particular player in a bossy way and was intimidating other selectors to do so. When his unfair demand was not agreed upon by rest of the selectors he walked out of the meeting uttering unnecessary words. He then returned after five minutes and grabbed the register from Mr Sarvpreet Singh and wrote his dissent.”

Elaborating on the incident, Siddharth Sahib maintained, “Mr. Dani’s unruly behaviour was duly noted and was signed by other selectors.”

Dani was a replacement for Maninder Singh for this meeting along with the rest — Munish Bali (Punjab), Naseer Ahmed Bhatt (J&K), Rajesh Bawa (Haryana) and Yoginder Puri (Himachal).

Siddharth Sahib Singh will also be bringing the unsavoury incident to the notice of the BCCI since it was a selection to name the players for the Zonal Cricket Academy camp. A total of 25 players were picked for the camp.