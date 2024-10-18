Noman Ali spins Pakistan to victory over England in second test

Noman Ali claimed eight wickets as Pakistan's frontline spinners bowled them to a 152-run victory over England in the second Test in Multan on Friday (October 18, 2024) to level the three-match series at 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing 297 for victory on a turning track at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England were all out for 144 in the fourth day's morning session.

Skipper Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with 37 but their frontline batters struggled against the turning ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noman was pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 8-46.

Pakistan were already in the ascendancy when England resumed on 36-2 needing an extraordinary batting effort to get anywhere near the target.

Vice captain Ollie Pope (22) fell in the second over of the day, giving off-spinner Sajid Khan a return catch before left-arm spinner Noman ran amok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noman dealt the tourists a body blow when he trapped Joe Root lbw for 18, a decision the batter reviewed but could not get overturned.

Harry Brook (16) fell to Noman in a similar fashion and England slumped to 88-6 when Jamie Smith was sent packing.

Stokes has played some match-defining knocks in his illustrious career and England badly needed a similar innings from him.

The captain, scoring at a run-a-ball rate, came dancing down the track against Noman and swung his bat only for it to fly out of his hands to midwicket.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had all the time in the world to collect the ball and whip off the bail with Stokes well out of the crease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.