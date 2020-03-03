No threat to IPL due to coronavirus: Brijesh

Brijesh Patel.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the IPL due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now, saying that the authorities were monitoring the situation.

The IPL begins with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 and the final is scheduled for May 24.

Keeping a tab

Asked whether there is any threat to the IPL due to coronavirus, Brijesh said, “There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation).”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, too, ruled out any threat to the IPL or the South Africa series, beginning with the first ODI on March 12 at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. “Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (coronavirus)’” said Ganguly.