England vs Pakistan second Test | No play on third day

Rain meant there was no play at all on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan here on Saturday in a match already plagued by stoppages for bad weather.

Play should have resumed at 11 a.m. local time but light rain meant the pitch and square remained fully covered, with the floodlights on in full beam.

Had the players been on the field, play may well have continued given the rain was only of the spitting kind.

The officials held three inspections in the afternoon, but with rain now coming down harder they abandoned play without a ball having been bowled.

Pakistan, 1-0 down in a three-match series, will resume on Sunday at 223 for nine in its first innings.