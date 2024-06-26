No matter what happens now, this is Afghanistan’s World Cup

In the recent past, Afghanistan have become the second favourite team of cricket fans (assuming their respective countries are the first) in international tournaments. If you asked them before the start of the T20 World Cup, “If not your country, which team would you like to see win?”, most would have answered, “Afghanistan” (at other times, and for different reasons, New Zealand or Sri Lanka have been second favourites).

And this is not just because of Afghanistan’s recent history of war and terror and human disasters — which are reason enough — but for the brand of joyful cricket and unexpected narratives they bring to the field of play too. And for the sheer spirit and togetherness in the team which now has some world class performers.

Thrill of participation

This support is in no way patronising, nor does it come from a position of superiority. There has always been, in this team, the palpable thrill of participation, and the augury of great possibilities, all communicated to the viewers unselfconsciously. Now they have two bowlers in the world’s Top 10 and a batter in the Top 15 as they prepare to take on South Africa in the semifinal of a World Cup. It is the most romantic cricket story of our times.

The three other semifinalists are the only teams in the top 10 that Afghanistan have not beaten yet. But that hardly matters. This World Cup is already theirs in a bigger sense.

“Cricket is the only source of happiness back home,” skipper Rashid Khan has said. Afghanistan’s cricket is a source of happiness the world over. But there’s more. Cricket spells hope for a country that has suffered for decades, giving the players a sense of purpose and the satisfaction of achievement.

On the other hand, the growth of cricket among Afghans has showed the significance of sport and its ability to mean something beyond itself. Afghanistan and cricket have been good for each other, both have gained from the relationship.

Significantly, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh the old-fashioned way, by claiming ten wickets. They didn’t need any help from a rain washout or the rules or the apparently dodgy cramps from a player. This means there will be no mental asterisks against their qualification, for they certainly deserve to be in the semifinals. They beat Australia and New Zealand at the World Cup. They have three of the five most successful bowlers and two of the three most successful batters in the tournament.

But statistics are merely reference points for future researchers. These say nothing of the excitement, the decisions under pressure or how close to the edge either team came.

Crucial call

When Naveen-ul Haq came on to bowl what turned out to be the final over, there was consternation that Afghanistan might have got it wrong. Shouldn’t Fazalhaq Farooqi, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and a left arm seamer, be the one to bowl it? If the match went into the 19th over, surely it would be the end for Afghanistan?

It needed some magic, perhaps two wickets in two deliveries so opening batter Litton Das would be left stranded at the non-striker’s end. Naveen-ul Haq provided the magic. Two wickets off successive deliveries. Then he took off, arms outstretched, and in danger of achieving lift-off. It was magnificent, a startling reminder of why some people play a sport, other people write about it, and how one hour of crowded glory is worth an age without a name!

Importance of Nabi

Mohammad Nabi, a few months short of his 40th birthday, was less demonstrative than the bowler. He had seen it all while taking Afghanistan from the World Cricket League division 5 to the semifinals of a World Cup. It was his century against a touring MCC that suggested Afghanistan might be a future Test candidate. Much like C.K. Nayudu’s century against the MCC hastened India’s entry into the big league.

Nabi has played 127 of Afghanistan’s 137 T20 internationals — his book, when he writes it, will have some of the most fascinating human stories you can hope to read anywhere.

But all that’s for the future. For the moment, it is celebration time. For Afghanistan, and for the rest of the world (barring perhaps Australia and Bangladesh).