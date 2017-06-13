‘No feeling of revenge’ - Chandika Hathurusingha

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha has called on his players to treat Thursday’s Champions Trophy semifinal clash as an “opportunity” and not be overawed by the occasion.

The fixture is Bangladesh’s first appearance in the last four of a major tournament, and arguably the biggest game in the nation’s history.

“This is an opportunity to show the world what we can do and how far we have come,” Hathurusingha said at Edgbaston cricket ground on Tuesday.

“For us, it’s the first time; not like the other teams. Not many people gave us a chance to be here even. But if we can beat India, it will be a very good achievement for us. We’re treating this not as a big match but a big opportunity.”

The Sri Lankan denied that revenge — for defeat in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal — was on Bangladesh’s minds. “There’s no feeling of revenge. It’s about playing a good game against a very good Indian side,” he said.

“We’re still a developing team; so our attention to detail is the key. For me, India is still the favourite to win this competition. But if we play to our potential, we can give any opponent a run for its money.”

Gradual improvement

Since the World Cup, Bangladesh has recorded one-day series victories against Pakistan, India and South Africa at home.

“It has been gradual improvement, if you look at our last few years,” Hathurusingha said.

“I thought the World Cup was a big turning point for us, getting to the quarterfinals, beating England. Then we focused on our home series where we wanted to do well and in the last one year or so we have set our target to do well overseas. This is a journey; the semifinal is big step forward.”

The side needed more away tours to the bigger nations to improve, Hathurusingha felt.

“The biggest hurdle for us is playing away from home; if you don’t play away from home with big teams, you don’t know where you’re at. Belief comes from playing against the big teams. If you look at our history, whenever we’ve played any team a few times, we’ve closed the gap.”

The team would not change its approach, Hathurusingha declared. “At the start of the tournament, I said that whatever we are going to achieve here will be big,” he said.

“We are confident. We have been playing fearless cricket all along. There is no fear of ‘what if’ when we go into the middle.”