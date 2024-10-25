After facing difficulties in finding drinking water during the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here, the host State association has made the necessary arrangements on Friday (October 25, 2024) and the fans are no longer complaining.

Water supply issues seem to have been sorted out today. “We have tripled the quantity of water kiosks and have ensured the supply has been relentless,” said Kamlesh Pisal, Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary said.

Around 1 lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans have been arranged for the second day’s play, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed.

As many as 3,800 bottles for 20 litre each have been made available for use on the second day as it remains hot and humid on Friday, while another 500 are kept in the stadium’s vicinity for back-up.

Another batch of 700 are also kept elsewhere, in case of requirement at later stages, the official said.

Angry fans had raised slogans against the hosts Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Thursday (October 24, 2024) after finding no water at the booths.

(With inputs from PTI)