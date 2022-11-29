'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins, hitting back at Langer

November 29, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Former national team coach Justin Langer had lashed out at "cowards" in the Australian cricket team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style

Reuters

File picture of Australia’s Pat Cummins, center, celebrating a wicket with Australian teammates. | Photo Credit: AP

Captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday there are "no cowards" in the Australia cricket team and that the players had not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer's inflammatory comments.

Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later denied reports of a rift with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them.

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever," Cummins told reporters ahead of their two-test series against West Indies, which begins in Perth on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

"I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team. I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards.

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high."

Good to see Langer: Cummins

Cummins added that it would be good to see Langer again during the Test, with the former coach set to be part of the Seven Network's commentary team.

Cummins also named the line-up to face West Indies, with Scott Boland and Marcus Harris missing out while Cameron Green was picked to play his first test in his home city of Perth.

"You could probably have picked the side 12 months ago, I feel like we are in a good spot," Cummins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / Australia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US