No clarity on BCCI preparatory camp

MUMBAI

19 June 2020 22:59 IST

The Indian team-management and medical team have requested a six-week training stint

With uncertainty over India’s next international assignment due to COVID-19, the BCCI is in no position to plan a camp for its centrally contracted players.

The Indian team-management and medical team have requested a six-week training stint. The players have been forced indoors since mid-March due to the outbreak.The BCCI is yet to zero in on a safe destination for training, and not many players are keen on travelling from their hometowns.

In no hurry

With the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, likely to be postponed, the BCCI is in no hurry to organise a camp as there is no series in the near future.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a BCCI official, when the training camp is planned, the selectors will be asked to shortlist “deserving youngsters” who could be drafted in along with the centrally contracted players.

This means that the question of drafting in M.S. Dhoni “does not even arise,” the official added.