No change in IPL night game start timing of 8 p.m., final in Mumbai

An IPL match under lights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. File

An IPL match under lights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

In a noble gesture, the BCCI will have an All Stars Game between all top international players before the start of the IPL for a charitable cause.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Monday decided against changing the timings of the night games from 8 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. despite pressure from a few stakeholders.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that IPL final will be held in Mumbai and not Ahmedabad.

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 p.m. like earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 p.m. but it’s not happening,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the meeting.

“We will have only five double headers (4pm and 8 pm) this time,” Ganguly said.

“IPL final will be held in Mumbai,” Ganguly said.

