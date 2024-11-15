No back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy: Pakistan Foreign Office

Pakistan on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said that no back channel diplomacy was going on with India after the neighbouring country refused to send its cricket team for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, was asked questions at the weekly press briefing regarding the status of the cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next year.

“There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India,” she said.

She added that further details with regards to the holding of Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the participation of the various teams was available with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which can share any further details.

Baloch went on to say that sports events should not be mixed with politics.

“Pakistan has always said that sports should not be politicized,” she said.

Asked whether Pakistan plans to go ahead with the Champions Trophy if India persisted with its refusal to send its team, she said that the PCB was in contact with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss the arrangements, including participation of different teams in the tournament.

“We would refer you to the Pakistan Cricket Board for any comments or clarification with regards to this issue,” she said.

The BCCI has informed the ICC about its inability to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The world body, in turn, has sought a response from the PCB on hosting the tournament in a hybrid model.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.