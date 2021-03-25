Cricket

Nissanka and Dickwella set WI 375-run target

Pathum Nissanka .   | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

Pathum Nissanka's hundred on debut and Niroshan Dickwella's pugnacious 96 solidified Sri Lanka's second innings rearguard with a total of 476 that left the West Indies with a target of 375 in the first Test on Thursday.

The hosts, who chased down 395 on the last day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram six weeks ago, were 91 for two at lunch on the final day.

The scores: Sri Lanka 169 & 476 in 149.5 overs (Lahiru Thirimanne 76, Oshado Fernando 91, Dhananjaya de Silva 50, Pathum Nissanka 103, Niroshan Dickwella 96; Kemar Roach 3/74, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/137) vs West Indies 271 & 91/2 (Nkrumah Bonner 50 batting), at lunch.

