'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

New Delhi

30 April 2021 22:15 IST

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin's wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a "nightmare of a week" after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.

Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to take a break from the ongoing IPL to support his family during the pandemic.

Days after her husband's pullout from the lucrative league, Prithi, in a series of tweets, shared the ordeal her family has faced after contracting the highly contagious virus.

"Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you. 6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week, with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family, all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals. Nightmare of a week. 1 of 3 parents back home," she tweeted.

"Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this.

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.

"The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread." The 34-year-old Ashwin is contracted with the Delhi Capitals this season and hopes to return to the side "if things go in the right direction".

Ashwin became the first Indian to pull out of the league because of COVID-19 situation in the family.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin had posted on his Twitter page after DC's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

His franchise promised full support to him.

India is recording over 3.50 lakh cases everyday for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines, adding to the crisis.