Ngidi’s five-for adds to West Indies’ woes

South Africa calls the shots in first Test

Lungi Ngidi mowed through the lower half of the West Indies batting order on the way to a five-wicket haul as South Africa routed the home side for 97 on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Playing their first series in the Caribbean in 11 years, the Proteas reached 205 for five at lunch on day two, a lead of 118. Opener Aiden Markrams top-scored with 60 but he was one of three wickets to fall to debutant West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, with Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne being the other two.

Rassie van der Dussen will resume on the second morning with former captain Quinton de Kock.

Ngidi's haul of five for 19 was his second five-wicket innings haul in Tests and came after Anrich Nortje had pegged the hosts back with four wickets.

Either side of lunch, the West Indies lost five wickets for 11 runs, including three with the score on 56, to be dismissed for its lowest-ever Test innings total against South Africa.

Jason Holder was last out for a topscore of 20, giving Ngidi the treasured fifth wicket.

This is the first Test between the two teams in the West Indies since 2010 and the first time since their historic one-off meeting in 1992 in Barbados that the Caribbean side is ranked higher than the Proteas ahead of a series.