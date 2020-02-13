Ngidi scripts remarkable South Africa win

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took three wickets in his last two overs as South Africa snatched a thrilling one-run win in the first T20I against England.

Jason Roy and captain Eoin Morgan hit half-centuries for England and they looked well on the way to chasing down South Africa’s total of 177 for eight. But the match changed dramatically in the last three overs as England lost six wickets for 24 runs to finish on 176 for nine on Wednesday.

“You run in as hard as you can and hit your length. All of a sudden their team was on the back foot,” said Ngidi who was Man-of-the-Match for his 3/30.

England needed just seven to win off the last over but Ngidi dismissed Tom Curran and Moeen Ali while conceding only five runs.

Adil Rashid was run out off the last ball, trying for an second run which would have tied the scores.

The scores: South Africa 177 for eight in 20 overs (T. Bavuma 43, Q. de Kock 31, H. van der Dussen 31, J. Smuts 20, Jordan two for 28) bt England 176 for nine in 20 overs (J. Roy 70, J. Bairstow 23, E. Morgan 52, Ngidi three for 30, Phehlukwayo two for 32, Hendricks two for 33). Toss: England.

SA won by one run and leads three-match series 1-0.