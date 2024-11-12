Hat-trick hero Ferguson says 'insane' T20 win massive for NZ against SL

New Zealand's hat-trick hero Lockie Ferguson said defending a total of 108 to win the second Twenty20 match and draw the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday (November 10, 2024) was "massive" for an inexperienced Black Caps team.

Trailing 1-0 in the series after a four-wicket loss at the same ground on Saturday (November 10, 2024), New Zealand were only able to put a modest score on the board as Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 4-17 despite being clearly hampered by injury.

Ferguson struck to dismiss Kusal Perera at the end of Sri Lanka's sixth over, however, and sent back Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka with the first two balls of the eighth to become the sixth New Zealander to take a T20 hat-trick.

"Obviously it was split over two overs, so there probably wasn't the same excitement you would normally get around a hat- trick," paceman Ferguson said.

"I probably bowled the worst ball for the actual hat-trick ball, a little strangle down leg side, but I'll definitely take it."

A calf injury brought Ferguson's evening to an end soon afterwards but all-rounder Glenn Phillips chipped in with three wickets from four balls in the final over, including that of opener Pathum Nissanka for 52, to dismiss Sri Lanka for 103. It was the lowest tally the Black Caps had ever successfully defended in a T20 international and added to an upbeat mood in New Zealand cricket after the test side stunned India with a series sweep and the women's team won the T20 World Cup.

"It was insane, really," Ferguson said of the victory by five runs. "I guess when we went out to bowl, (captain Mitch Santner) said, 'let's make them work really hard for it'. It was a pretty amazing victory."

Wicketkeeper Mitch Hay, playing only his second match for his country, also had a night to remember with five catches and a stumping to claim the record for the most dismissals in a T20 international.

Ferguson said drawing the series was a real achievement for the young squad.

"It's massive," the 33-year-old said. "Winning overseas, particularly in this part of the world, is so difficult because the conditions are so different to what we're used to at home.

"I think coming here, the attitude's been fantastic throughout, and they've really got into the fight early and competed really hard." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

