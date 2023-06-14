HamberMenu
New Zealand's Bracewell to miss ODI World Cup due to injury

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruptured his right Achilles tendon while playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

June 14, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Reuters
New Zealand’s spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell during a match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad recently. File photo

New Zealand’s spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell during a match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad recently. File photo | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the one-day World Cup in India after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Bracewell suffered the injury playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast and will undergo surgery in Britain on Thursday.

The 32-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder is expected to need six to eight months to recover.

"Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he's now turning his focus to his rehabilitation."

New Zealand were runners-up to hosts England at the last 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India is hosting this year's tournament in October and November, with dates to be confirmed.

