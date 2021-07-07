New Zealand's 'Black Caps' to stage WTC trophy tour

07 July 2021 09:29 IST

Kane Williamson's team won the inaugural WTC title with an eight-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's India in a thrilling final on June 23.

New Zealand cricket fans will get the chance to celebrate the Black Caps' World Test Championship triumph with some of the players after the country's board (NZC) said on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, it will stage a week-long trophy tour this month.

"It's quickly become apparent that Kiwis want an opportunity to be part of, and to share in, this historic achievement," said NZC chief executive David White.

"At first, we thought the time-out in managed isolation and the length of time since the win would dampen enthusiasm for a public celebration, but we have been persuaded to think again."

A select group of players and staff will join the parades at each venue, with fast bowler Tim Southee among those to be present when the celebrations begin in his hometown Whangarei on July 26.

Trophy parades will continue at Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.