NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI live: New Zealand opts to field

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in the inconsequential third and final One-day International here on Tuesday.

New Zealand made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Williamson replacing Tom Blundell while Mitch Santner came in for Mark Chapman.

India made one change with Kedar Jadhav making way for Manish Pandey.

Preview

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday.

Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series.

New Zealand, though, will have the experience and leadership of Williamson for the final game as he has passed the fitness test.

