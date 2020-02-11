NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI live: New Zealand opts to field

Mayank Agarwal is bowled during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Mayank Agarwal is bowled during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

India made one change with Kedar Jadhav making way for Manish Pandey

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in the inconsequential third and final One-day International here on Tuesday.

New Zealand made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Williamson replacing Tom Blundell while Mitch Santner came in for Mark Chapman.

India made one change with Kedar Jadhav making way for Manish Pandey.

Preview

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday.

Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series.

New Zealand, though, will have the experience and leadership of Williamson for the final game as he has passed the fitness test.

Read the full preview here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:51:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/new-zealand-vs-india-third-odi-live-scorecard/article30789545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY