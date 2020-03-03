It is just lack of form, Sehwag on Kohli’s failures

Former India opener Virender Sehwag backed India skipper Virat Kohli to emerge from the “temporary hard phase” the latter had encountered on the tour of New Zealand. India had begun well by winning the T20 series but fared poorly to lose the one-day series and both the Test matches comprehensively.

Even as former captain Kapil Dev observed that Kohli may have suffered due to slowing down of reflexes, Sehwag insisted it was “lack of form”.

All these days, when Kohli was shining in all formats and conditions, there was little for his critics to exploit but his form in New Zealand — a solitary half-century in 11 innings — has not only led to India’s batting decline but also brought him under scrutiny.

“When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him,” Sehwag told The Hindu.

Last week, Kapil and batting great Mohinder Amarnath had backed Kohli to come good. “It’s a matter of one innings,” both had said. “He is too good a player to continue to fail,” Kapil had opined. “I don’t see any technical shortcomings in Virat. He knows how to adjust,” Amarnath had remarked.

As far as Sehwag was concerned, “Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries.”

In England, Sehwag emphasised, Kohli had failed in 2014 because he was not able to cope with swing.

“Here (in New Zealand) the ball has seamed a lot and if you are not getting runs then the challenge multiplies. Of course, you can adapt, playing more on the front foot, by leaving the ball. For me, it is important to know which ball to leave and you can do that when you are feeling confident. The pressure also may have got to Virat.”

Reflecting on his experience with “bad” patch, Sehwag said: “Every player has to go through this phase. Sachin (Tendulkar), (Brian) Lara, (Steve) Smith have all experienced poor form. I faced and came out of it without comprising with my natural game. When countering difficult times, you have to be patient and back your instincts. I am sure Kohli will find his way back. He is too good to allow this bad patch to continue.”