Cricket

New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl in first Test

Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand makes his debut

Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand makes his debut   | Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were named ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Test against India here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were named ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian playing eleven.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson will make his debut. Senior batsman Ross Taylor is playing in his 100th Test.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020 4:32:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/new-zealand-vs-india-first-test-day-one-wellington-basin-reserve-match-report/article30876432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY