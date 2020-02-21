New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl in first Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Test against India here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were named ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian playing eleven.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson will make his debut. Senior batsman Ross Taylor is playing in his 100th Test.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.