Mitchell unbeaten on 162, NZ in control at 481-5 vs. England

Daryl Mitchell has extended his career-best score in test cricket to 162 before rain stopped play with New Zealand in a dominant position at 481-5 in the second match of the series against England

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on June 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Daryl Mitchell has extended his career-best score in test cricket to 162 before rain stopped play with New Zealand in a dominant position at 481-5 in the second match of the series against England

Daryl Mitchell extended his career-best score in test cricket to 162 before rain stopped play with New Zealand in a dominant position at 481-5 in the second match of the series against England on Saturday.

Day 2 at Trent Bridge was belonging to the Black Caps, who lost just one wicket — Tom Blundell for 106 — before lunch and saw Mitchell and debutant Michael Bracewell (40 not out) add 69 more runs in the second session. Rain arrived around an hour into the session and an early tea was taken.

Bracewell, whose uncles Brendon and John played test cricket for New Zealand, had already struck eight fours with powerful left-handed strokes.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was cutting loose — as shown by his big six over long-on that moved him onto 149. His third fifty was scored off just 61 balls.

Mitchell made it to back-to-back centuries — after 108 in the second innings of the first test New Zealand lost at Lord’s last week — before lunch and he quickly went past that previous best test score.

He has made the most of being dropped twice by England, firstly by Joe Root at first slip when on just 3 on Friday.

Earlier, Mitchell and Blundell combined for New Zealand’s record fifth-wicket partnership of 236 before Blundell holed out to Ben Stokes at midoff off spinner Jack Leach.

It ended a stand lasting around two sessions and bettering the previous record fifth-wicket stand by the Black Caps, 222 set by Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan against Zimbabwe in Wellington in 2000.

England leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by five wickets.

However, a draw already looks the best the English can hope for in Nottingham after a tough start.

Stuart Broad, playing on his home ground, is still without a wicket (0-86) and took to the field on Saturday hours after a pub part-owned by the fast bowler was badly damaged by a fire.

The BBC reported that the roof and first floor of The Tap and Run, located in a village on the border of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, has been destroyed.

“We are devastated to announce that due to a significant fire in the early hours of June 11, The Tap & Run will not be trading for the foreseeable future,” Broad and co-owner Harry Gurney said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support.”