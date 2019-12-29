Cricket

New Zealand vs Australia test: Australia beats NZ in second test, seals series

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) appeals for an LBW decision against New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell (R) on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match at the MCG in Melbourne on December 29, 2019.

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) appeals for an LBW decision against New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell (R) on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match at the MCG in Melbourne on December 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

Australia won the first match in Perth by 296 runs.

