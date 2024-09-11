GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afghanistan-New Zealand Test faces complete washout after third day lost

The venue, which is hosting its first Test, has come under scrutiny for lacking world-class facilities and basic drainage

Published - September 11, 2024 10:41 am IST - Greater Noida

AFP
The third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off because of rain. File

The third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off because of rain. File | Photo Credit: AP

The third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off because of rain on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), with the match in danger of being washed out without a ball being bowled.

Afghanistan's adopted home ground outside Delhi at Greater Noida has been beset by problems, with rain falling since Tuesday (September 10) night on an already waterlogged outfield that caused the first two days to be lost.

The venue, which is hosting its first Test, has come under scrutiny for lacking world-class facilities and basic drainage.

Electric fans used in bid to save Afghanistan-NZ Test in Noida; play called off for a second day

Electric fans have been used in desperate attempts to make sodden patches playable at the ground, which saw dry weather and sunshine on the previous two days.

Ground staff dug up one wet area refilling it with dry soil and laying fresh turf.

Afghanistan have hosted several T20 and one-day internationals since 2017 at the venue and their cricket board have defended their choice of Greater Noida.

"We considered three potential venues in India — Bengaluru, Kanpur, and Greater Noida," they said Tuesday, noting the first two were "unavailable due to BCCI's domestic matches".

It is only Afghanistan's 10th Test match.

Tim Southee's New Zealand are due to travel on to Sri Lanka for two Tests beginning next week before returning for three more against India.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:41 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.