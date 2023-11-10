ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand Test cricketer Henry Nicholls to face ball tampering charge

November 10, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Wellington

No date has yet been set for the hearing. Nicholls is due to tour Bangladesh with the New Zealand squad later this month.

AP

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls plays a shot during a Test match. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Test batter Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaking New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after being reported by umpires for ball tampering in a domestic first-class match this week.

Television footage of the Plunket Shield match between Nicholls' Canterbury province and Auckland appears to show Nicholls brushing the ball against a helmet during a change of ends.

“Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rule “involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket."

New Zealand Cricket said the allegation had been referred to a commissioner for first-class cricket.

No date has yet been set for the hearing. Nicholls is due to tour Bangladesh with the New Zealand squad later this month.

Nicholls has not commented on the charge.

New Zealand's leading limited-overs players are in India competing at the Cricket World Cup, where a win over Sri Lanka on Thursday moved the 2019 runnersup closer to qualifying for the semifinals. (AP) APA APA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US