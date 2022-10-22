‘New Zealand, South Africa, India and Australia are my top four’

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris picks his semifinalists for the T20 World Cup in this interview with The Hindu. He also talks about his time in the IPL, his favourite quick bowlers, the depth of talent in India and South Africa, and his new role as a commentator

Attractive option: In his playing days, Chris Morris was a favourite among bidders at IPL auctions. He still is the most expensive buy in the tournament’s history.

Second career: Morris found his first stint with the microphone ‘nerve-wracking’, but says he cherishes the opportunity to spend time with the game’s greats in the commentary box.

A year after becoming the most expensive buy in IPL auction history, Chris Morris announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January. The South African all-rounder was often in demand in the world’s most prestigious T20 league, right from the time he started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2013.

Having also played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals (Daredevils), India has been a big part of Morris’ life. Recently, he returned to the country in a new role. He was a commentator for the ODI series between India and South Africa. He spoke to The Hindu in Ranchi. Excerpts:

How is life after retirement?

It has been quiet. I switched off my phone, went off the radar, stayed away from social media, and spent time at home. I have a young family. That was one of the reasons why I quit cricket, I wanted to spend time with my family. I was mentally and physically ready to quit. I have a six- month-old and a five-year-old. I missed quite a lot of development of my first one. I don’t miss the game at all, which is a good sign. I don’t miss anything about the game. I still love cricket. I watch the game.

You have done a bit of coaching...

I coached only till the end of the [South African] season. Our coaches [at Titans] needed a little bit of assistance with the bowlers. I offered my assistance. And I enjoyed it.

How did you find the experience?

All of a sudden I felt sorry for my bowling coaches. I understood what they had to go through.

We were lucky at Titans that we had a very young group of fast-bowlers and spinners. It was easy to work with them. I did find that it was a lot harder than being a player, because you have to spend more time on the ground. As a player, you arrive and leave.

Which teams would be your top four at the T20 World Cup in Australia?

It is never easy to call. New Zealand are such good World Cup performers. India are always there. Australia have been playing well. South Africa are going to do really well. Yes, South Africa have had a couple of injuries but they are hitting their straps with the right combinations and the right players coming in. There is always one team that surprises. Afghanistan, Bangladesh... you never know who it is going to be. To call the top four now would be difficult. For instance, England are an unbelievable side. It is such a cut-throat thing. And it’s a very difficult format. New Zealand, South Africa, India and Australia are my top four.

How much will India miss Jasprit Bumrah at the World Cup?

He is a massive loss. He is Boom Boom for a reason. He is the best in the world in white-ball cricket in my opinion. But there is one thing that India never struggles with and that is depth.

Talking of depth in India’s pace bowling, who are the young bowlers that have impressed you?

Deepak Chahar is very good; if there is any swing on offer, he is probably the best in the world. I have got a very soft spot for Mian [Mohammed] Siraj. The term I have for him is rogue. And rogue is a good word in a T20 game. He is going to come and give it to you. I like Avesh Khan, too. I like the fact that he is tall and runs in quite aggressively. Lord [Shardul] Thakur is an unbelievable cricketer — what he offers with the bat, what he offers with the ball, and in fielding. And there’s also the passion with which he plays. He is very intelligent and never backs down. India have got a lot of good headaches [when it comes to the selection], but good headaches.

Which fast-bowlers have you looked up to?

Allan Donald was my hero. Then there were Curtly Ambrose and Shaun Pollock. These three guys I absolutely loved. Fast-bowling is the toughest job in cricket. Fast-bowlers are the engine room of a team. But no one comes to watch the quickest bowlers. They come to watch people hitting fours and sixes.

Who are the fast-bowlers you enjoy watching at the moment?

Kagiso Rabada in full flight is gorgeous to watch. Josh Hazlewood is incredible to watch; he has become such a good T20 bowler. Mitchell Starc is one of the best.

Isn’t it a pity that Jofra Archer is struggling with injuries?

It is a shame to see that he is injured. Jofra was an absolute delight to watch. He is a complete package. Everyone would love Jofra to come back and play. I hope he does soon.

Your thoughts on the South African team?

South Africa has never struggled with batting; the only struggle has been with consistency in the selection in my opinion. You have to find out which batter has to bat where.

How do you look back at your time in the IPL?

I have several fond memories about the IPL. It is the biggest league in the world. You are playing the best in the world, day in, day out. All the eyes are on you. As a cricketer you want people to watch you. People talk about its financial rewards but that is a completely separate story. But the IPL is actually more about the quality of the cricket. Show me one cricketer who doesn’t want to play in the IPL and I will tell him he is a liar.

South Africa is all set to begin its own T20 franchise league…

That will improve cricket back home. There is a lot of depth in South African cricket. What I like about our depth is that it is a young depth. The guys coming through the system are young.

How do you find your new role — as a commentator?

Commentating has been nerve-wracking. In my first stint the other night, I don’t think I finished my first sentence once; I was so nervous. Slowly but surely I am getting into the commentary thing. It is a different thing to learn. You learn about your cue, you know when to talk and when not to talk. It is very cool to share the mike with someone like Sunil Gavaskar. Everyone calls him Sunny ji, I call him Mr. Gavaskar. I am very humbled and privileged.

Who are the commentators you have enjoyed listening to?

I loved listening to Tony Greig. And I loved Channel 9. Sky Sports is my favourite commentary team — David Gower, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Bumble [David Lloyd]. Pommie Mbangwa is another favourite. And I grew up in front of Mike Haysman [whom I shared the mike with for the broadcast of this series]. He had played with my dad [Willie Morris]. And he is an excellent commentator.