New Zealand posts its highest T20 score to beat Scotland by 102 runs

New Zealand’s previous best score in T20 cricket was 243-5 against West Indies in 2018.

New Zealand posted its highest-ever T20 score of 254-5 to beat Scotland by 102 runs in their second Twenty20 international.

New Zealand won the two-match series 2-0.

No. 5 Michael Bracewell played a key role in the record total by smashing 61 not out off 25 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, after the visitors chose to bat first. Mark Chapman scored a 44-ball 83 with seven sixes. Scottish pacer Gavin Main took 2-44 in four overs.

Reduced to 37-4 at one point, Scotland held out to complete its 20 overs to finish on 152-9 in reply. Chris Greaves top-scored for the hosts with 37 runs off 29 deliveries. He was caught-and-bowled by Ish Sodhi (1-29).

Kiwi quick James Neesham took 2-9 in one over, and spinner Michael Rippon 2-37 in four overs.

New Zealand's previous best score in cricket's shortest format was 243-5 against West Indies in 2018. Afghanistan holds the all-time record with 278-3 against Ireland in 2019.


