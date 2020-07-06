New Zealand offers to host IPL

New Zealand is the latest country, after the UAE and Sri Lanka, which has offered to host the IPL in case the billion dollar league can’t be held in India due to rising cases of coronavirus.

The postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, is imminent, creating a window for the IPL.

The BCCI has already zeroed in on the end-September-early-November window for the IPL.

The board’s first choice is staging the tournament at home, but that is looking increasingly unlikely with India having the third largest case load of coronavirus cases behind the US and Brazil.

“Staging the event in India has to be the first choice but in case it is not safe to have it, then we will look at the overseas options. After UAE and Sri Lanka, New Zealand has also offered to host the IPL,” informed a senior BCCI official.