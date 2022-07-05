New Zealand male and female cricketers to receive equal pay in historic deal

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive Officer David White (seated, centre) with other administrators and players at the press conference | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

July 05, 2022 12:21 IST

The agreement will see New Zealand women's players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions

New Zealand Cricket and the players' association signed a five-year deal on Tuesday that will see male and female cricketers receive equal pay.

The agreement will see women's players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

"This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the major associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket," said NZC Chief Executive David White.

"It's been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women's cricket."

Women’s contracts to increase

Under the agreement, the number of women's domestic contracts will increase to 72 from 54 while the men will earn higher retainers due to the greater number of matches played, formats contested and time spent training and playing.

“Translated, this means the highest-ranked WHITE FERN would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 163,246 a year (up from NZD 83,432), the ninth-ranked, NZD 148,946 (NZD 66,266), and the 17th-ranked NZD 142,346 (NZD 62,833),” the statement said.

The top-ranked women’s domestic players in each Major Association would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 19,146 (up from NZD 3,423), the sixth-ranked NZD 18,646 (NZD 3,423), and the 12th-ranked NZD 18,146 (NZD 3,423).”

"It's great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men," said White Ferns captain Sophie Devine.

"It's a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls."