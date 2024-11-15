ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee to retire after home test series against England

Published - November 15, 2024 05:09 am IST - WELLINGTON

Tim Southee, who is second on the New Zealand test wicket-taking list, says the third test on his home ground in Hamilton will be his last

AP

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when New Zealand’s home test series against England finishes in December | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when the Black Caps' home test series against England finishes in December.

The 35-year-old Southee, who is second on the New Zealand test wicket-taking list behind Richard Hadlee with 385, says the third test on his home ground in Hamilton will be his last.

Southee relinquished the test captaincy to Tom Latham ahead of New Zealand's recent 3-0 sweep of India. He is one of six New Zealanders to have played more than 100 tests.

Southee also has played 161 one-day internationals and 126 Twenty20 internationals.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” he said. “To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honor and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me."

Southee began his test career aged 19 against England in Napier in 2008, taking 5-55 in the first innings and scoring 77 not out in the second. He is the only player to have taken 300 wickets in tests, 200 in one-day internationals and 100 in T20 internationals.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead saluted Southee's contribution to the New Zealand team.

“Tim’s durability and resilience has been outstanding,” he said. “He’s an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured."

The England series begins at Christchurch on Nov. 28. The second test is at Wellington from Dec. 6 and the third starts at Hamilton on December 14.

