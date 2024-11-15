 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee to retire after home test series against England

Tim Southee, who is second on the New Zealand test wicket-taking list, says the third test on his home ground in Hamilton will be his last

Published - November 15, 2024 05:09 am IST - WELLINGTON

AP
Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when New Zealand’s home test series against England finishes in December

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when New Zealand’s home test series against England finishes in December | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has announced he will retire from international cricket when the Black Caps' home test series against England finishes in December.

The 35-year-old Southee, who is second on the New Zealand test wicket-taking list behind Richard Hadlee with 385, says the third test on his home ground in Hamilton will be his last.

Should India continue to boycott cricket in Pakistan?

Southee relinquished the test captaincy to Tom Latham ahead of New Zealand's recent 3-0 sweep of India. He is one of six New Zealanders to have played more than 100 tests.

Southee also has played 161 one-day internationals and 126 Twenty20 internationals.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” he said. “To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honor and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me."

Southee began his test career aged 19 against England in Napier in 2008, taking 5-55 in the first innings and scoring 77 not out in the second. He is the only player to have taken 300 wickets in tests, 200 in one-day internationals and 100 in T20 internationals.

Ind vs SA 3rd T20I | Surya asked me to bat at No. 3, wanted to repay his faith: Tilak Varma, after ton against South Africa

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead saluted Southee's contribution to the New Zealand team.

“Tim’s durability and resilience has been outstanding,” he said. “He’s an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured."

The England series begins at Christchurch on Nov. 28. The second test is at Wellington from Dec. 6 and the third starts at Hamilton on December 14.

Published - November 15, 2024 05:09 am IST

Related Topics

sport / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.