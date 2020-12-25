New Zealand faces the Pakistan test

New Zealand begins its final push to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final when it meets an injury-hit Pakistan in the first Test at Bay Oval from Saturday.
The Kiwis are full of confidence coming off a comprehensive 2-0 series win against the West Indies, and need to produce a similar result in the two Pakistan Tests.
India and Australia are ahead of New Zealand on the WTC ladder, but if India continues to struggle and New Zealand sweeps the series against Pakistan, it could be enough to see the Black Caps at Lord's for the final in June 2021. New Zealand presents a settled line-up with the only question over whether it will play spinner Mitchell Santner or all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in the XI.
When Ross Taylor walks in at No. 3 in this Test, it will make him the most capped New Zealand player with 438 appearances across all three formats.
The Bay Oval ground is expected to produce a lively green wicket which will suit the home attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, but stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said it could also benefit his side.
“It doesn't matter if (the pitch) has grass on it. The grass is the same for us as it is for New Zealand. It all depends on hard work. Whoever does the hard work is going to get the result,” he said.
