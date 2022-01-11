Cricket

New Zealand crush Bangladesh to level test series

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates with the BlackCaps during play on day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, January 10, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on January 11.

Bangladesh, made to follow on after being bundled out for 126 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 521-6 declared, managed 278 in their second innings to slump to a heavy defeat.

The margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for the Bangladesh side who had won the opening test in Mount Maunganui by eight wickets.

Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets.

Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.


