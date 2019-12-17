Cricket

New Zealand call-up uncapped Kyle Jamieson for injured Ferguson in Test squad

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first Test in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first Test in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The 24-year-old Jamieson, who is 2.03-meters (6-feet-8) tall, has not played for New Zealand in any format but has 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93.

New Zealand has called up uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the second Test against Australia, starting in Melbourne on December 26.

“Standing at over 2-meters tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

Ferguson, who made his Test debut as an injury replacement for Trent Boult in the first Test at Perth, injured a calf muscle after bowling only 11 overs and is returning to New Zealand. Australia won the Test by 296 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Boult is expected to be fit for the second Test, having recovered from a rib injury, which means Jamieson is unlikely to play. New Zealand’s pace attack will be back to full strength with Boult rejoining Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

