Cricket

New Zealand add Sodhi, Tickner in squad for third ODI against India

New Zealand’s Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Feb 8, 2020.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Feb 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Grappling with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day’s proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 9:47:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/new-zealand-add-sodhi-tickner-in-squad-for-third-odi-against-india/article30780532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY