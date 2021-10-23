Never thought of proving a point to anyone, says RCB wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat

Waiting in the wings: K.S Bharat played some good knocks for RCB and hopes to make it to the Indian team.

23 October 2021 03:47 IST

Bharat says rubbing shoulders with some of the best names should help him

K.S. Bharat, the wicketkeeper-batsman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is determined to keep performing consistently and wait for the day to realise his dream of playing for India. He has been a stand-by for the Indian team during some of the recent international fixtures.

Bharat, who played eight IPL games for RCB in Dubai recently, which also featured his stunning last-ball six to help the side pull off a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals, felt that the experience of rubbing shoulders with some of the best names should help him a lot as he waits for the India call.

“Honestly, I have never thought of proving a point to anyone in any format whenever I got the chance. I love to keep things simple. It is all about self-belief and that has been the approach over the years for any team I have played,” said Bharat, while thanking his coach J. Krishna Rao and the entire ACA team for ensuring continuous practice at Vizianagaram Academy even during the lockdown.

Asked whether that one knock (last ball six) should make a statement of sorts about his T20 batting skills, Bharat felt otherwise. “But, in terms of confidence it means a lot to me and I am really happy that I could rotate the strike right through the IPL and also play my strokes without any inhibition,” he said.

Attitude is important

Bharat insisted that he never wanted to play second fiddle once given the responsibility in any match. “It is the attitude that is important for me. Stay focussed to give the best,” he said.

“Yes, the competition for a wicketkeeper-batsman's slot in the Indian team is very high. But, I was not only handy with the bat for RCB in the IPL but also in other things which matter like fitness and obviously this is because of inspirational captain Kohli bhai (Virat Kohli),” he said.

“I am not competing with anyone for sure or else it would mean inviting pressure. The only way to look ahead is to keep improving,” he concluded.