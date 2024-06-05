ADVERTISEMENT

Netherlands open Twenty20 World Cup campaign with six-wicket win over Nepal

Published - June 05, 2024 11:10 am IST - Texas

Dutch opener Max O'Dowd led the successful chase, hitting 54 not out in 48 balls

AP

Netherland’s Max O’Dowd (L) celebrates winning with Netherland’s Bas de Leede during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between the Netherlands and Nepal at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets with eight balls remaining in a tight contest that was delayed by rain at the Grand Prairie here.

The Dutch opted to bowl first and dismissed Nepal for 106 in 19.2 overs, led by captain Rohit Paudel's 37-ball 35.

Tim Pringle (3-20 in four overs) and Logan van Beek (3-18 in 3.2 overs) did the damage as Nepal lost wickets at regular intervals on a surface suited for fast bowlers.

Dutch opener Max O'Dowd led the successful chase, hitting 54 not out in 48 balls as his team finished on 109-4 in 18.4 overs.

Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee and Abinash Bohara took a wicket apiece. Nepal's hopes were briefly raised when Netherlands dropped to 80-4 in the 16th over after Bohara bowled Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (5).

But O'Dowd and Bas de Leede (11 not out) shared an undefeated 29-run partnership for victory.

India and Ireland meet in New York in the first of Wednesday's three games. Australia takes on Oman at Bridgetown, Barbados and Papua New Guinea is against Uganda in Providence, Guyana.

