Need X-factor players like Dube in a World Cup, says Stephen Fleming

April 30, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

Just hours after India announced its squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming heaped praise on the evolution of Shivam Dube as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I think it’s fantastic. Dube has proven this year that there’s a lot more to him than just hitting spinners. He has raw power, which is something that really impressed us and he has consistently done that during the tournament,” Fleming said ahead of CSK’s IPL fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

“And in a World Cup, you need those X-factor players. I’m delighted that he will get that opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fleming also touched upon how the mental aspect in Dube’s game has been improving as he gains more experience.

“He’s a lot more complete in terms of what he’s trying to do and understanding this game, and that comes with a little bit of experience. We’ve also benefited from him working hard on areas where he wasn’t so strong.”

“He has also continued to develop his strengths, which is the ability to hit the ball long and quite regularly. And he’s done that for us this year. So, if that form continues, he is going to be an impactful player for India,” Fleming added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.