IPL 2020 | Need to plan according to the pitch: Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra.

NEW DELHI

28 September 2020 22:55 IST

Not taking any team lightly, says leggie

“Compared to Dubai and Sharjah, the pitch in Abu Dhabi is slower. It gives batsmen more time to play their strokes. They plan accordingly. Bowlers, too, have to strategise considering the slowness of the pitch.”

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was talking at a virtual press conference about the playing surface ahead of table-topper Delhi Capitals’ clash on Tuesday with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Since the boundaries are shorter in Sharjah, the bowlers have to plan differently. He maintained that Capitals' two straight wins notwithstanding there was no question of taking any team lightly.

Advertising

Advertising

“Every team has great potential and can bounce back from any stage, like we saw last night in the match involving Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

“We have to focus on our strength and look to execute our plans,” he said.

Asked about his Haryana teammate and fellow leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia who turned the match on its head for Royals on Sunday night, Mishra said, “Tewatia has concentrated a lot on his batting and all the hard work paid off. Initially, he struggled to get the ball away, but then those five sixes in an over (from Sheldon Cotrell) proved decisive. His success is also good news for Haryana cricket.”