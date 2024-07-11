ADVERTISEMENT

Need to give my 100% every single day: Washington eyes spin all-rounder's slot in Team India

Published - July 11, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Harare

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner took three wickets (4-0-15-3) to walk away with the player of the match award on Wednesday

PTI

India’s Washington Sundar plays a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Washington Sundar said on Wednesday that he “needs to give his 100 percent” to stake claim for the spin all-rounder’s slot in India's T20 side, a spot that is up for grabs after the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja retired from the shortest format of the game after India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, and Washington has given a good account of himself in the on-going five-match series against Zimbabwe.

“I need to do well where I am good at and what I am capable of, especially with my preparation. I need to give my 100% every single day. That’s something that I have not compromised on,” Washington said in the post-match press after the third T20 on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner took three wickets (4-0-15-3) to walk away with the player of the match award on Wednesday, when India defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs to take a 2-1 series lead.

“It (preparing well) keeps me in the present and obviously I am very confident as well (about his skills). It’s a great opportunity for me to play for India, and I am blessed with it,” he added.

Washington said he is trying to get better at his craft to ward off tough competition from players like Axar Patel, who was India's number one spin all-rounder in the T20 World Cup.

“I need to keep my job consistently and keep preparing and keep getting better. That way everything will be taken care of,” he said.

