Naveen-ul-Haq banned for 20 months from ILT20 due to breach of contract

December 18, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Dubai

The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator which failed

PTI

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq winces after scraping his arm in an attempt to field the ball during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was on December 18 handed a 20-month ban from participating in the International League T20 for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors.

Naveen had signed up for the Warriors for the opening season of the tournament. He was offered another year's extension but refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2.

Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute. The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator. However, the mediation failed.

The ILT20's three-member Disciplinary Committee, which includes the league's Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas, separately heard both the parties and on examining the evidence before them conveyed its final verdict of a 20-month ban on Naveen.

"We do not take pride in making this announcement but all parties are expected to comply with their contractual commitments and recognise that non-compliance can cause damage to the other party," CEO DP World ILT20 David White said in a release.

"Unfortunately, Naveen-ul-Haq failed to honour his contractual obligations with the Sharjah Warriors and as such the league had no option but to impose this 20-month ban on him.

"The disciplinary proceedings against Naveen were conducted in a transparent manner and both parties involved were given opportunities to prepare and present their submissions."

