Nathan Lyon spins Australia to victory in second Test

Nathan Lyon picked up five wickets to spin Australia to an emphatic innings and 48-run victory in the second Test against Pakistan on Monday as the hosts swept the series 2-0.

Asked to follow-on, Pakistan’s batsmen battled hard to make Australia bat again but were bowled out for 239 in their second innings shortly after the dinner break of the Day-Night Test.

Four years after sweeping Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan 3-0, Australia maintained its perfect record against the South Asians on home soil.

Docile pitch

Denied a wicket despite some good spells in Pakistan’s first innings, Lyon smashed through the defences of the Pakistan batsmen on a docile pitch, removing Shaan Masood and Asad Shafiq before tea after both had scored defiant half-centuries. He returned to break another stubborn 47-run partnership between No. 6 Iftikhar Ahmed and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, with Marnus Labuschagne finally catching a nick at short- leg after grassing three chances earlier.

With Iftikhar, Pakistan's last specialist batsman gone, it was only a matter of time for the tourists.

Yasir wastes referral

Yasir Shah was unable to repeat his first innings heroics when he scored an unlikely ton. He fell for 13 when trapped lbw by Lyon and duly threw away a referral trying to overturn the decision.

The dinner break held up Australia’s victory march but it took the second new ball shortly after the interval, allowing Josh Hazlewood to bowl Rizwan.

A comical mix-up between tail-enders saw Pat Cummins run out Mohammad Abbas for the final wicket to wrap up the match.

While Lyon enjoyed the spoils on day four, the match belonged to opener David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 335 to drive Australia to a mammoth first-innings total of 589 for three.

Scoreboard

Australia — 1st innings: 589/3 decl.

Pakistan — 1st innings: 302.

Pakistan — 2nd innings: Shan Masood c Starc b Lyon 68, Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Hazlewood 0, Azhar Ali c Smith b Starc 9, Babar Azam c Paine b Hazlewood 8, Asad Shafiq c Warner b Lyon 57, Iftikhar Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 27, Mohammad Rizwan b Hazlewood 45, Yasir Shah lbw b Lyon 13, Shaheen Afridi c Hazlewood b Lyon 1, Mohammad Abbas run out 1, Muhammad Musa (not out) 4; Extras (lb-6): 6; Total (in 82 overs): 239.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-20, 4-123, 5-154, 6-201, 7-221, 8-229, 9-235.

Australia bowling: Starc 16-3-47-1, Hazlewood 23-4-63-3, Cummins 15-4-45-0, Lyon 25-7-69-5, Labuschagne 3-0-9-0.

Man-of-the-Match & Series: David Warner.

Australia won by an innings and 48 runs.