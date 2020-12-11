Cricket

Natarajan, Shardul and Washington to stay back

Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar have been retained as back-up and net bowlers for India's Test series in Australia, starting on December 17.

While left-arm seamer Natarajan, a stand-out performer in the T20I series, was scheduled to stay on as a net bowler, Shardul was asked to stay back once Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the series.

Off-spinner Washington is expected to lend his weight as a net bowler.

