Natarajan out of IPL with knee injury
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm seamer T. Natarajan has been ruled out of IPL-14 with a knee injury. The 30-year-old played only two games this season.
Natarajan had also missed four T20Is against England with a knee injury and made his way back into the team for the final game of the five-match T20I series after a rehabilitation session at the National Cricket Academy.
Sunrisers next take on Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Sunday.
