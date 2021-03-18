Natarajan joins squad

T Natarajan. File Photo.

Ahmedabad

18 March 2021 22:03 IST

Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan joined the Indian squad for the final two T20Is of the five-match series against England here on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who missed the first three matches due to fitness issues, was named in the squad for the fourth T20I, but did not feature in the playing eleven.

The 29-year-old from Chinnappampatti rose to fame in the recent tour of Australia, where he made his debut across formats, and played a vital role in India’s victory in the final Test at Gabba (Brisbane).

