Narendra Modi extends best wishes to India, Australia ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to the Indian and Australian teams ahead of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Responding to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr. Modi said “It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.”

“May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Morrison tweeted, “Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way.”

