Namibia’s Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I century

February 27, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Kirtipur (Nepal)

February 27, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Kirtipur (Nepal)

PTI
Namibia Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's world breaking record scoops him Performance of the Match and Best Shot of the Day Award in the first T20I game of the Triangular series in Nepal. Photo: X/@CricketNamibia1

Namibia Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton’s world breaking record scoops him Performance of the Match and Best Shot of the Day Award in the first T20I game of the Triangular series in Nepal. Photo: X/@CricketNamibia1

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur on February 27.

The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal. Photo: X/@CricketNamibia1

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal. Photo: X/@CricketNamibia1

The left-handed batter scored 92 runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.

The Netherlands is the third team in the fray.

